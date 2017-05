The Wichita North girls’ soccer team had a tough finish to their North Cup tournament last week. But the Redskins made sure they didn’t let that impact their performance against Garden City.

After a scoreless first half, North finally broke through in the final 40 minutes to beat Garden City 1-0 and move to 6-8 on the year. Senior night for North is tomorrow at 5:30 p.m. against Kapaun Mt. Carmel.