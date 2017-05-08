Voters to decide future of Andover school bonds

ANDOVER, Kan (KSNW) Parents and residents in the Andover school district will be voting on two bond proposals that school officials say will bring state of the art changes to their schools.

The bonds are broken up into two separate proposals that total up to around 190 million dollars.

“Honestly I think it’s a great idea for the community,” says Evan Voth. “I always believe we should invest in our kids.”

But what exactly would you be paying for?

“If there were a tornado that were to come through, you know, I would want to make that they had a safe place to go,” says parent Celeste Sant.

Between the two bonds, USD 385 is hoping to put your money toward things they say are important to your child and their safety.

The first one is a little bit over 168-million dollars. In that bond proposal, six schools that don’t have storm shelters will get FEMA rated storm shelters. Eight schools will be getting renovated and will also be getting brand new security entrances at the door. Under that proposal there’s no rise in property taxes. You will actually be paying what you have been paying.

Proposal one:

Another proposal is worth more than 19 million dollars. Under this bond proposal the district would build a pool and would consider opening it up to the public. This one comes at a cost. For the value of a $100,000 dollar home you would be paying an extra two per month. A rise in 2.3 mills.

Proposal two:

But there is also the possibility of another scenario. If neither of the school bonds pass then parents and residents would be saving money. For a $100,000 dollar home you would be saving about $270 per year.

“You know I don’t think that it is really necessary that they have a pool,” says Celeste Sant. “However, them having a storm shelter I think a lot of parents would find peace of mind with that.”

“As far as installing a major city-wide pool is concerned, we have a YMCA so I don’t necessarily know if we need that as well,” says the parent of future USD 385 student, Evan Voth. “But to be quite honest I don’t mind a raise in taxes if it means it will be going directly toward education and bettering our school system in town here.”

School officials aim to get both bonds passed. If the second proposal is the only one that is passed officials say they would consider coming up with a fresh set of proposals.

You can vote tomorrow between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m.