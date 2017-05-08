Thursday at 10: Online Fascination

(KSNW) — Tens of millions of people around the world watch YouTube on a daily basis. Some like to watch funny videos, others want help on how to fix things. Many of them are also glued to see what they’re favorite YouTubers are up to on their YouTube Channel. It’s the topic of a KSN Special Report.

One of the most popular YouTubers around is from Augusta, Kansas. Tanner Braungardt is known for doing tricks on his trampoline, hanging out with his friends and family, and just going about his daily life. He has more than 2 million followers and growing.

So, what is the fascination with getting a peak into someone’s life? Psychologist Molly Allen explains it this way.

“It feels like an itch they can’t scratch. Well, I just have to keep looking at these, because there might be something. Because, the next one might be the real cool one, I haven’t seen yet,” said Allen.

We also talked with local teens, like Maya Franklin, to find out why they’re glued to their screens, to check in on their favorite YouTubers.

“Because, some of the stuff they see like, they probably want to do it like one day or something,” said Franklin.

KSN’s Darren Dedo goes in-depth to see how profitable YouTube has become for YouTubers and whether the social media platform has become too addictive for young adults. Look for Darren’s story Thursday at ten.