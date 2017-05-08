Police: Woman injured after being shot by boyfriend

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police responded to a shooting Sunday night in the 2300 block of North Prince. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m.

A 41-year-old woman was transported to the hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound to the leg. She told officers her boyfriend became upset, grabbed a rifle, and shot her one time in the leg. Her injury was serious but non-life threatening.

The woman’s 31-year-old boyfriend was arrested and booked on suspicion of aggravated battery. He has been identified on police arrest records as 31-year-old Dallas R. McClellan.

