Police looking for inoperable vehicles on city streets

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police will be on the lookout for inoperable vehicles on city streets.

Police will be conducting a special assignment tomorrow, May 9, to clear vehicles illegally parked on streets.

The targeted vehicles will be those that are inoperable, have been parked for longer that 48 hours, stored trailers, and vehicles without current tags. Officers will be placing green impound tags on them.

Owners who receive impound notices on their vehicles will have until May 11 to remove them from the street. At that time, they will be towed and impounded.

