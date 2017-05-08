Parents of killed Starkey resident brace for suspect’s trial

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The trial for Bret Blevins, the man accused of killing two Starkey clients last year, is underway.

Court documents say Blevins was drinking and driving right before the crash happened.

A blood test found his blood alcohol content was more than the legal limit.

He also tested positive for meth.

It’s been a year since the accident that killed two Starkey residents.

Not a day has gone by where both Kay and Phil Atterbery don’t think of their son, Dusty.

They’re hoping justice is served at end of this trial.

“You don’t get past it. You get through it,” said Kay.

Taken from this earth too soon, Dusty Atterbery died at just 25. The emotions from that tragic day are still too raw for his parents.

“What we had a year ago is gone, we can’t get that back,” explained Phil.

In fact, the pain was too much for the one year anniversary of the crash. This weekend, the two escaped for a few days, to get rid of the reality.

Now, that they’re back in town, they’re looking for closure.

“I’ve been looking forward to seeing justice done for Dusty, but at the same time, I’m looking to start over,” answered Kay.

With Blevins’ trial starting on Tuesday, the Atterbery’s are hoping the outcome will allow them to move on, and focus on keeping their son’s memory alive.

“I hope that after the trial I’ll be able to feel more peace,” stated Kay.

“It’ll make the new normal, however you want to put it, bearable. I think,” said Phil.

The Atterbery’s have now become advocates with the Kansas DUI Impact Center to educate others on the harmful effects of drunk driving.