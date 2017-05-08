Pair sentenced for 2014 kidnapping and murder case

Related Coverage Three charged with kidnapping, killing Junction City woman

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) -– A man and a woman from Manhattan were sentenced Monday to 28 years in federal prison for their part in the kidnapping of a Junction City woman who was killed during the abduction.

Larry L. Anderson, 28, Manhattan, Kansas pleaded guilty to one count of kidnapping resulting in death. His girlfriend, Marryssa M. Middleton, 26, Fort Riley, Kansas pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping resulting in death.

The body of Amanda Clemons, 24, of Junction City, was found in February 2014 in Geary County, Kansas. In their pleas, Anderson and Middleton admitted that on Feb. 7, 2014, they and their co-defendants met the victim at a hotel in Junction City and kidnapped her. The defendants beat Clemons in retribution for comments the victim had made on social media about having a sexual relationship with Anderson. During the beating, the defendants demanded that Clemons pay them $300. They then took her to another hotel room in an unsuccessful attempt to get the money, after which they took her to a residence on Fort Riley.

While there, the defendants allowed Clemons to call her mother who realized she was in danger and called Junction City Police. When police called Clemons to check on her, the defendants listened to the call on speaker phone. Fearing arrest, they then took her to a bridge in a remote part of Geary County where they resumed the beating and attacked her with a knife. Clemons broke free and jumped off the bridge, breaking her ankle. Some of the defendants found her in the snow and resumed the assault during which they cut her throat and killed her.

Co-defendants include:

Drexel Woody, 26, who lived on Fort Riley at the time of the crime, is set for sentencing June 26.

Shantrell D. Woody, 27, Fort Riley, Kan., formerly an active duty service member, is set for sentencing May 30.

Christopher Pugh, 33, Junction City, Kan., is set for sentencing June 26.

Beall commended the Junction City Police Department, the Grandview Plaza Police Department, the Geary County Sheriff’s Office, the Riley County Police Department, the Fort Riley Criminal Investigation Division, the FBI, Assistant U.S. Attorney Tony Mattivi, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jared Maag and Geary County Attorney Steven Opat for their work on the case.