One person dead, one injured in crash in SW Sedgwick County

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – One person has been killed and another suffered serious injuries in a crash in southwest Sedgwick County. The incident occurred around 9 p.m. Thursday near W. 119th Street South and W. 55th Street South. That intersection is east of K42 Highway and north of Clearwater.

Sedgwick County emergency dispatchers confirm one person died at the scene, while the other person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

