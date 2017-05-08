Judge reinstates bond for WaKeeney police chief

ELLIS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – WaKeeney Police Chief Terry Eberle had his bond violation hearing today. This comes after Eberle was arrested for the second time last week — accused of violating his bond conditions.

Judge Blake Bittel reinstated Eberle’s bond under new conditions.

“You will not have any contact in any form or manner, even through third-parties, with law enforcement or any other witness, other than your son,” said Bittel.

At a hearing on May 3, a judge told Eberle he was not allowed to contact witnesses, with the exception of family members, unless it was for official police business.

However, WaKeeney Assistant Police Chief Ashley Garza testified in court Monday that Eberle came into the office on May 4, a day after he was arrested and released, to work on scheduling.

“I advised him that I had already started the schedule. He asked me who gave me that authority. I advised him that the Mayor Kenneth Roy had put me as acting chief,” Garza said. “He was visibly upset by that.”

Garza went on to say that Eberle began to discuss the case with her, saying her name was all over the affidavit for his arrest.

“He stated he felt like he was stabbed in the back,” she said. “That we were supposed to be running this department together, and then he stated he would speak to me more when he had his attorney present.”

The judge also ordered Eberle to not go in or around the WaKeeney Police Department.

“You’re not going to be conducting any police business until this case is resolved,” said Bittel.

Eberle will also be supervised by court services. Currently, Eberle is on paid administrative leave, pending the investigation.

The WaKeeney mayor said the city council, city attorney and county attorney will be meeting tonight for a special meeting to discuss Eberle’s employment.

KSN’s Amanda Aguilar will have more on that on KSN News at 10.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.