Hutchinson officer ‘hoops’ with area kids

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Some Hutchinson kids said a game of basketball with a local police officer made them feel important.

“Just like a nice feeling,” said Isaias Gonzalez.

“It made me feel good about myself and important,” said Isidro Gonzalez.

Isidro and Isaias are 12-year-old twins. The pair were playing basketball with some family members and friends outside their south Hutchinson home on Saturday when two police officers made a stop on their street.

“We pulled up and we saw a bunch of kids having a good time out in the street, playing some basketball,” said Hutchinson Police Officer Scott Finster.

Officer Finster said he was called to the neighborhood on Saturday after someone complained about kids playing in the street. Instead of punishing the youngsters, Finster and his partner briefed them on street safety and then played them in a game of pig.

“It’s really good to come out and be able to do that with kids and be able to interact with the community, especially as a new officer,” Finster said. “We love to have kids have a purpose and being able to come out here and do that and spend some time with them and make them feel like they are important, it’s a great thing.”

“Oh man, it gave me so much hope,” said the twins’ mom, Amanda Gonzalez. “It gave me what I needed for my kids, that there is good in everything, in every situation, there is a positive, you just have to look for it.”

KSN asked Finster who won the game of basketball.

“We are going to leave that off the record for now, just for the safety of everyone here,” Finster said.

Gonzalez posted a video to Facebook of the kids playing basketball with the officer. It had more than 10,000 views on Monday afternoon.