Girl passes away after being found submerged in Topeka pool

By Published: Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A 7-year-old girl has passed away after she was found submerged at a Topeka hotel Saturday.

Police said Keniya Jones passed away Sunday evening after she was rushed to a local hospital after being pulled from an indoor pool at the Ramada Inn off 6th & Fairlawn Road.

According to police, patrons of the pool began life-saving measures. Emergency responders performed CPR on the girl after arriving.

The hotel tells KSNT News the young girl was dropped off at the pool, and her family was not staying at the hotel.

The preliminary investigation suggests the incident to be accidental.

Police said the family is asking for privacy during this tragic incident.

In May 2013, 12-year-old Dalton Register, of Fort Riley, died after he was pulled from the same pool.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s