Garden City Community College football player found dead

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 19-year-old Garden City Community College Football player who graduated Friday was found dead this weekend.

According to the Seward County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Sean Callahan Jr. from Gardner was found unresponsive in the 900 block of Main in Kismet.

He was transported to Southwest Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of death is still under investigation. An autopsy is to be conducted this week.

Callahan was a major contributor on Garden City’s 2016 National Championship squad. He started all 11 games at offensive guard and was named a second-team All-Jayhawk performer. He had numerous offers from several universities.

“I’m very sad for Sean’s family, friends, teammates, our college, myself and anyone that had contact with Sean,” Broncbuster Coach Jeff Sims said in a statement. “He truly was growing and developing into a man with a bright future.”

