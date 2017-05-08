Fire in south Wichita intentionally set

Wichita fire crews battled a fire in the 300 block of North Aloma. (KSN News)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A fire in south Wichita was intentionally set last week according to the Wichita Fire Department.

The fire was called in around 3:30 a.m. Friday in the 2300 block of East Aloma.

When crews arrived, smoke and flame were coming from the back of the home. The fire caused about $85,000 in damage.

The home was not occupied at the time of the fire. Investigators said it appeared the people who lived there were moving out.

Investigators said police were called to the home about four or five times the night before the fire.

If anyone knows anything about the fire, they are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111.

