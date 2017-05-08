City votes to approve settlement in John Paul Quintero’s death

By and Published: Updated:
John Paul Quintero (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita City Council voted Tuesday to authorize a settlement in a lawsuit from a 2015 deadly officer-involved shooting.

On Jan. 3, 2015, Wichita police were called to domestic disturbance which left John Paul Quintero dead. He was fatally shot by a Wichita police officer. Last April, Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett ruled the officer acted within the law.

The approval authorized a payment of  $285,000 as a full settlement of the lawsuit and all other claims arising out of the incident.

The distribution of the final settlement between the plaintiffs must be approved by the court.

Funding for the settlement is available from the city’s self insurance fund.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s