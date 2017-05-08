City could authorize settlement in John Paul Quintero’s death

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita City Council will vote Tuesday whether to authorize a settlement in a lawsuit from a 2015 deadly officer-involved shooting.

On Jan. 3, 2015, Wichita police were called to domestic disturbance which left John Paul Quintero dead. He was fatally shot by a Wichita police officer. Last April, Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett ruled the officer acted within the law.

It would authorize the payment of $285,000 as a full settlement of the lawsuit and all other claims arising out of the incident.

The distribution of the final settlement between the plaintiffs must be approved by the court.

Funding for the settlement is available from the city’s self insurance fund.

