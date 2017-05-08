Boy dies in mowing accident

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The McPherson County Sheriff’s Department said an 8-year-old boy died Friday after falling off of a lawn mower near Inman. It happened around 8:45 p.m.

The sheriff’s department said the boy, 8-year-old Cayden Avery, died after the tractor he was riding on with his father hit a bump. The boy fell off and was caught under a mowing attachment.

Investigators said the boy died immediately.

