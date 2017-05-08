Boy dies in mowing accident

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The McPherson County Sheriff’s Department said an 8-year-old boy died Friday after falling off of a lawn mower near Inman. It happened around 8:45 p.m.

The sheriff’s department said the boy, 8-year-old Cayden Avery, died after the tractor he was riding on with his father hit a bump. The boy fell off and was caught under a mowing attachment.

Investigators said the boy died immediately.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.