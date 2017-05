Bishop Carroll softball continued its dominance on the diamond. Golden Eagles defeated Wichita Northwest in game one of a doubleheader, 13-5. The golden eagles trailed 5-2, but came back to get the win. Bishop Carroll won game two by a final of 10-0.

Wichita Southeast battled Kapaun Mt. Carmel in a double header. Golden Buffaloes had a 10-4 lead, but the crusaders came back to make it a 10-9 game. That’s as close as it would get, as Southeast won 10-0. Kapaun won game two, 4-3.