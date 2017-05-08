Arkansas City woman arrested in connection with hit-and-run crash

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – An Arkansas City woman has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that injured a person this past Saturday.

Chief Daniel Ward said in a news release 31-year-old Jamie Lee Gaskill was arrested on suspicion of felony aggravated battery. She was booked into the Cowley County Jail on Saturday. Gaskill has since posted bail.

Ward said police were dispatched to the 400 block of South Eighth Street shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday to a report of a pedestrian who was struck by a car. A witness reported seeing a vehicle back out of a driveway and onto the street as the victim crossed in front of the vehicle.

The vehicle then accelerated and struck the man, causing him to go over the hood and front left fender. He fell to the ground and the vehicle sped off. He was,able to walk to the house, Ward said.

Police interviewed the victim, who reported nothing had occurred and said he was fine.

Ward said further investigation determined that Gaskill was the driver of the vehicle. She was contacted later.

Gaskill’s vehicle was examined and evidence consistent with a person having been struck by the vehicle was found. She subsequently was taken into custody in connection with the incident.