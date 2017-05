The 2017 Kansas Barnstorming tour came to Wichita on Friday night. One of the high school all stars was Michael McKinney, from Wichita East. Frequently, Michael would go up against Kansas point guard, Frank Mason. Michael said he would remember the night for the rest of his life.

Michael plans to continue his basketball career at the next level. He said he would take away a few things he learned from Mason and apply it to the college game.