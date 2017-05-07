Storm tree cleanup proceedings announced in Garden City

Tree limbs along the street in Garden City after weekend snow storm. (Photo courtesy Becky Clark)

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The city of Garden City announced through their website that the Public Works Department will be conducting the Storm Tree Cleanup beginning May 9.

Because of the large amount of damage, city crews are unable to give a definite schedule at this time.

To accommodate the needs of residents, as well as the city collection crews, the city has been divided into eight collection areas to be serviced throughout the cleanup.

The city has also asked those involved to be aware of the following regulations:

  • All tree debris must be placed by the street curb before your designated pickup date. There will be no alley pickups.
  • Tree trimmings must be no longer than 8 feet in length.
  • Grass clippings and leaves will not be accepted.
  • Shingles or roofing materials will not be accepted.
  • Building demolition debris will not be accepted.

The tree drop-off site at the west end of the Finney County Exhibition will be off limits to dumping between 9:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. Monday through Sunday. The pile will be monitored and violations of dumping unapproved material or after hours will be enforced.

 

