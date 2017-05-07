Sabetha man dies in crash on U.S. 75

BROWN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A Kansas man died in an accident just after 12:30 Sunday morning in Brown County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Buick Century driven by Bruce A. Duncanson, 51, of Sabetha, was headed southbound on U.S. 75 just three miles north of Sabetha when his vehicle drifted off the roadway and hit a guardrail.

His vehicle was then vaulted into the creek bed.

Duncanson was pronounced dead at the scene. Kansas Highway Patrol says he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.