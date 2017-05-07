Kellogg construction closes eastbound ramp for 6 months

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – If you’ve driven west of Kellogg, you’ve probably ran into some traffic and even seen an accident or two. Most folks that have frustrations with the current changes are driving through the morning rush or trying to get home in the 5 p.m. traffic. Wichita’s once open roads have now been replaced with dozens of orange cones and barriers, giving that heads up to be careful.

The ongoing construction for the Kellogg improvements project is something that some say, seems never ending.

“Honestly, I don’t even remember what it was like before all this construction started,” said a Wichita driver.

The construction you see now at the I-235 and US 54 interchange will finish in the summer of 2019, but phase two starts Monday morning at 7 a.m. This next phase of construction will shut down the eastbound US 54 ramp to West Street. These changes will keep this ramp closed for six months.

“I commute through this area every morning and if you look at it long-term, it’s for the better,” said Wichita driver Lenette Evans. “My solution is waking up early and rolling with the punches.”

KDOT spokesperson, Tom Hein says the most important thing that folks can do now is to be aware of the changes and try to be a defensive driver around the construction.

“People can use 235 to go one way or the other and come back into the West Street area,” suggested Hein. “Or you can go east of there, get off at Edwards and come back into that work zone area. We know it will be an inconvenience to drivers but it’s just part of the process.”

Click here for more information on the 1-235 project.