KBI investigates officer involved shooting in Labette County

LABETTE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation reports that the Labette County Sheriff’s Office contacted the KBI on May 6 requesting assistance investigating an officer involved shooting in Mound Valley.

The KBI said information indicates that just before 9:00 p.m. on May 6, two deputies from the Labette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting during a domestic incident at the 500 block of Walnut Street. There deputies encountered a 40-year-old male with a firearm outside the residence in the driveway.

Both deputies allegedly fired at the suspect.

Officials from the KBI say they will continue to investigate the exact details which led to the deputies firing their weapons.

The suspect was transported to Mercy Hospital in Joplin, Missouri. His condition is stable.

The investigation is ongoing.