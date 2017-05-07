KBI identifies victim, suspect in Labette County shooting

UPDATE:

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Labette County Sheriff’s Office named the two individuals injured Saturday, May 6, in the shootings at 511 Walnut St. in Mound Valley.

The initial shooting victim has been identified as 77-year-old James Bullock Sr. of Mound Valley. The shooting of Bullock prompted the 911 call in which deputies of the Labette County Sheriff’s Office responded. Bullock was treated for his injuries and has been released from the hospital.

The suspect shot during a confrontation with responding deputies in the driveway of the residence has been identified as David Whinery, age 40, from Mound Valley. Whinery’s condition is serious, but stable.

The KBI is conducting a thorough and independent investigation into this incident. Once completed, the findings will be turned over to the Labette County Attorney for review.

The investigation is ongoing.

—

LABETTE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation reports that the Labette County Sheriff’s Office contacted the KBI on May 6 requesting assistance investigating an officer-involved shooting in Mound Valley.

The KBI said information indicates that just before 9:00 p.m. on May 6, two deputies from the Labette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting during a domestic incident at the 500 block of Walnut Street. There deputies encountered a 40-year-old male with a firearm outside the residence in the driveway.

Both deputies allegedly fired at the suspect.

Officials from the KBI say they will continue to investigate the exact details which led to the deputies firing their weapons.

The suspect was transported to Mercy Hospital in Joplin, Missouri. His condition is stable.

The investigation is ongoing.

