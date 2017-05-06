Wichita State Wins Both in Doubleheader vs Evansville

WICHITA, Kan. – With 21 hits on the day, the Wichita State softball team swept day one against Evansville, defeating the Purple Aces, 4-3 in game one in 12 innings, tying a school record for innings played in a single game. In game two, Katie Malone allowed just two hits to win, 5-0 and move head coach Kristi Bredbenner into a tie for second all-time at Wichita State with 168 wins.

The Shockers 12 inning game is tied for the longest game in school history with three other games, the most recent being against Evansville in 2009, which the Shockers also won.

Jenni Brooks started game one in the circle, throwing eight innings and allowing three runs on eight hits, with only two of those runs being earned. Malone pitched the final four innings and allowed only one hit and received her 23rd win of the year.

Evansville scored first in game one after a leadoff hit-by-pitch came around to score to take a 1-0 lead.