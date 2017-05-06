Wichita State Wins Both in Doubleheader vs Evansville

Wichita State Athletics Published:

WICHITA, Kan. – With 21 hits on the day, the Wichita State softball team swept day one against Evansville, defeating the Purple Aces, 4-3 in game one in 12 innings, tying a school record for innings played in a single game. In game two, Katie Malone allowed just two hits to win, 5-0 and move head coach Kristi Bredbenner into a tie for second all-time at Wichita State with 168 wins.

The Shockers 12 inning game is tied for the longest game in school history with three other games, the most recent being against Evansville in 2009, which the Shockers also won.

Jenni Brooks started game one in the circle, throwing eight innings and allowing three runs on eight hits, with only two of those runs being earned. Malone pitched the final four innings and allowed only one hit and received her 23rd win of the year.

Evansville scored first in game one after a leadoff hit-by-pitch came around to score to take a 1-0 lead.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s