Police put down bull on the loose from veterinarian office in Hays

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – The Emergency Dispatch Center in Hays received a report of a full sized bull loose from a local veterinarian office.

The bull was reported to be running loose near the 183 Alt. and Highway 40.

Local law enforcement, volunteers, the veterinarian, and the owner of the bull attempted to corral the animal. Efforts to sedate the bull and keep the animal outside the city limits were unsuccessful. At least two vehicles were reported damaged by the loose bull.

Just before 9:00 this morning, the bull was put down in the 400 block of West 12th Street by a member of the Hays Police Department.

The Hays police department said efforts were taken to limit the suffering of the animal and to ensure the safety of the neighborhood. The animal was quickly loaded and removed from the scene by the owner.

