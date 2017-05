RUSH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Fans at the Stone Post Grill and Bar in LaCrosse, Kan. cheered on a racehorse at the Kentucky Derby named “McCraken”, an ode to the nearby town of McCracken, Kan.

McCraken, a one-letter difference from the town’s name, is owned by Janis Whitham and Whitham Thoroughbreds of Leoti.

McCraken finished eighth at the Kentucky Derby today.