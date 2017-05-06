Hutch volunteers rebuild home

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – For some, March 6th will be a day that just rings a bell but for folks in Hutchinson, it will be a day they will never forget.

“A bit scary here,” said Hutch resident Michael Eligood. “The fire was northwest of us when we first saw it and then the wind changed directions; it came quicker then you would think.”

Eligood like many other Hutch residents had very little time to gather their belongings before having to evacuate their homes. Reno County officials tell us that nearly 6,000 acres of land burned that week, leaving nearly a dozen families without homes to come back to.

“We lost just about everything,” said Eligood.

Michael Eligood is the principal at Buehler High School and Saturday, nearly 50 community and family members joined Eligood and the Buehler high school baseball team in cleaning up and rebuilding his property.

“We decided as a team that we wanted to step in and help,” said Buehler student, Grant Dunning. “The Eligood’s do so much for our community, it’s the least we can do.”

Eligood said after the fire, everything was destroyed but having the help of the community gives him more then money can buy; it gives him support.

“The support from our friends and family, my students and church has been amazing,” said Eligood. “It just shows you what a great community we live in, here in Hutch.”

Unfortunetly, not all Hutch fire victims have as much support as Eligood and his family. If you’re interested in helping the Reno County fire victims rebuild their lives visit this webpage for more information: https://www.ready.gov/voluntary-organizations-active-disaster