Drag Douglas event raises money for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Some Wichitans may have noticed a particularly nostalgic event take place on Douglas today.

Eddie Hansen, a candidate for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s 2017 Man of the Year hosted the reopening as part of his campaign to raise money for Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Hansen dedicated his campaign to the memory of his mother, Nancy Hansen, who lost her battle with leukemia when Eddie was just 18.

“She absolutely hated me dragging Douglas so I thought hey mom, you can smile down on this one this time,” said Hansen.

The drag on Douglas event revved up today. Participants donated $100, which got them and a plus-one car cruise up and down Douglas.

Participants then cruised the drag route from 2 to 4 p.m. Their donations went directly to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. An afterparty is also being hosted at Union Station from 4-9 p.m. If you would like to attend, you can purchase a ticket there and gain access to food trucks and enjoy a live DJ.

Each year, seven men and seven women are recommended to compete in the Man & Woman of the Year competition put on by the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. In 2016, those contestants raised over $220,000 during the 10 week competition.