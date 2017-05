WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An individual is in serious condition following an accident involving a motorcycle and a vehicle earlier this afternoon.

The accident occurred at George Washington and Pawnee around 5:30 p.m.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.