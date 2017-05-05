Wichita fire crews battle two house fires Friday morning

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita fire crews battled two house fires this morning. The first broke out in the 2300 East Aloma around 3:45 a.m. The second fire broke out in the 300 block of North Clara around 5:45 a.m.

Fire crews arrived to the home on East Aloma and found heavy smoke. The back of the home caved in. No one was inside at the time, and crews are investigating the cause.

The fire on Clara started in a shed and spread into the house. There are no injuries reported in that fire.

