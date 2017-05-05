Trump’s pick for Army post drops out amid growing criticism

RICHARD LARDNER, The Associated Press Published:
FILE – In this April 9, 2013, file photo, state Tennessee Sen. Mark Green participates in a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in Nashville, Tenn. Green, President Donald Trump's pick for Army secretary isn’t fit to lead the service, a senator wounded in combat said Friday as scrutiny over the nomination intensified. Democrat Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, who lost her legs and partial use of her right arm during the Iraq war, said she’s opposing Green’s nomination over his insensitive remarks and attitudes toward LGBT Americans and Muslims. (AP Photo/Erik Schelzig, file)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican state senator from Tennessee picked by President Donald Trump to be Army secretary has withdrawn from consideration.

Mark Green steps aside amid intensifying criticism over his remarks about LGBT Americans and Muslims.

Green is the second Trump nominee for Army secretary to withdraw.

Several Democrats have denounced Green for declaring that being transgender is a disease. He is opposed to gay marriage.

Green says in a statement that “false and misleading attacks” against him have made his nomination a distraction. He says his life of public service and Christian beliefs have been mischaracterized for political gain.

During a speech last September, Green urged that a stand be taken against “the indoctrination of Islam” in public schools. He also referred to the “Muslim horde” that invaded Constantinople centuries ago.

