Names of three officers to be added to Kansas Law Enforcement Memorial

Kansas City Police Department Detective Brad Lancaster, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Master Deputy Brandon Collins, Kansas City Police Department Captain Robert Melton. (KSN Photo)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The 35th annual Kansas Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony will be held beginning at noon Friday in the second floor rotunda of the Statehouse.

The names of three Kansas law enforcement officers – Kansas City, Kansas Police Department Detective Brad Lancaster and Captain Robert Melton, and Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Master Deputy Brandon Collins – will be added to the memorial and honored this year. Detective Lancaster passed away in May 2016 from gunshot injuries incurred while pursuing a fleeing suspect. Captain Melton passed away in July 2016 from gunshot injuries incurred during pursuit of multiple suspects. Master Deputy Collins passed away when his patrol vehicle was struck from behind by a pickup truck traveling at high speeds.

With the addition of Detective Lancaster, Captain Melton and Master Deputy Collins, the names of 277 law enforcement officers are engraved on the Kansas Law Enforcement Officers Memorial located on the northeast corner of the capitol grounds.

Kansas Governor Sam Brownback has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff from sun-up to sun-down in honor of the officers.

