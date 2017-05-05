Teen charged with animal cruelty in abandoned guinea pigs case

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating a case of animal cruelty now involving several guinea pigs.

An abandoned guinea pig was found in a mailbox on April 26. During the investigation, it was determined that two more guinea pigs were released into the wooded area. They haven’t been found.

Two suspects, a 17- and 18-year-old female, were questioned in connection to the case. The 17 year old has been charged with three counts of animal cruelty. The 18 year old will have charges referred to the Lyon County Attorney’s Office.

The guinea pig, affectionately named Rosita by the Emporia Animal Shelter staff, is still at the animal shelter as per Kansas Law.

