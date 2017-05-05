Strollers and car seat combos recalled due to fall hazard

Combi stroller recall (Courtesy: CPSC)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Combi USA is recalling stroller and car seat combos due to a fall hazard. The car seat can disengage from the stroller’s frame, posing a fall hazard to infants.

Consumers should stop using the recalled strollers with the car seats attached and contact Combi for a free repair, which consists of straps to secure the car seat to the stroller. Consumers can continue to use the strollers and car seats separately.

The strollers were sold online at Amazon, Babies R Us and Target from June 2015 through September 2016.

Combi USA toll-free at 844-332-6730 from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or online at www.combiusa.com and click on “Safety Notifications” at the bottom of the page for more information. Combi USA will contact consumers who registered their products.

