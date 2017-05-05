Police: Suspect breaks windows and steals items from Wichita businesses

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating after a suspect threw a rock through two separate business windows.

One happened at the 500 block of East Douglas at the Value Center. The other happened at Ray Sales Company in the 200 block of South Emporia.

The suspect took electronics from the Value Center. There was an unknown loss at Ray Sales Company.

Right now, police can’t say if the cases are connected.

