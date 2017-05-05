Police release details in slaying of Kansas man

Travis Ryan Belt (Courtesy McPherson County Jail)

MCPHERSON, Kan. (AP) – Police have released details in the killing of a central Kansas man last month.

The Hutchinson News reports 25-year-old Travis Belt has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 58-year-old Steven Carlson.

A probable cause affidavit released Wednesday says Belt was given permission to use Carlson’s truck the day before police found his body. The affidavit alleges Belt used the truck to steal a knife and other items from a Wal-Mart.

Police say they found Carlson’s body April 14, after his friend called 911 saying it was unusual his garage door was open. Carlson’s white truck was missing.

A phone message left by The Associated Press seeking comment from Belt’s attorney was not immediately returned Friday.

Belt’s preliminary hearing is scheduled to start July 17.

