Police release details in slaying of Kansas man

MCPHERSON, Kan. (AP) – Police have released details in the killing of a central Kansas man last month.

The Hutchinson News reports 25-year-old Travis Belt has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 58-year-old Steven Carlson.

A probable cause affidavit released Wednesday says Belt was given permission to use Carlson’s truck the day before police found his body. The affidavit alleges Belt used the truck to steal a knife and other items from a Wal-Mart.

Police say they found Carlson’s body April 14, after his friend called 911 saying it was unusual his garage door was open. Carlson’s white truck was missing.

A phone message left by The Associated Press seeking comment from Belt’s attorney was not immediately returned Friday.

Belt’s preliminary hearing is scheduled to start July 17.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.