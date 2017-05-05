Police looking for man who robbed Wichita Walgreens

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are looking for the man armed with a gun who walked into the Walreens at Harry and Edgemoor on April 21 and demanded money.

He took cash from all of the store’s registers and ran across the street and west though the Dillons parking.

He was wearing a mask, a gray hoodie and gray sweatpants with an unknown logo on the left leg.

If you have any information, we ask that you call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111.

