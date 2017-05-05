Monday at 10 – Mental Health and Teens: Know the Signs

(KSNW) — The teenage years are a confusing time. Teens’ bodies are changing almost as quickly as the world around them and that makes them vulnerable to dramatic emotional swings. That also makes it extremely challenging for parents to determine when their son or daughter is acting like a typical teen and when their behavior is a sign something could be wrong.

Twenty percent of teenagers suffer from some form of mental illness and half of them show the first signs by the time they turn 14. KSN wants to help parents identify the warning signs early, so Mark Davidson went to the experts to ask them what constitutes a red flag.

We’ll share some of the symptoms of mental illness, and we’ll hear from a mother who shares her first-hand experience of raising children with mental illness.

We examine Mental Health and Teens, Monday night at 10 on KSN.

