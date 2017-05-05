Memorial service caps off day of remembrance in Greensburg

GREENSBURG, Kan. (KSNW) It was a day full of remembrance, as residents of Greensburg reflected on the 10 year anniversary of a tornado that tore through their town.

A memorial service was held Thursday night outside the Big Well Museum.

Hundreds of people, including residents of Greensburg and people from as far away as Georgia, all came to be a part of the ceremony.

The ceremony got emotional times as people gave speeches and even read off the names of the 13 victims who died that night.

11 of those who died in the tornado were from Greensburg.

After the reading of their names, a little story was told about them to give the crowd a better grasp on just who the victims were.

Lt. Governor Jeff Colyer made the trip from Topeka to speak at the event.

He spoke about how he felt the beating heart of the United States right now was in Greensburg.

“I want to say thank you for your inspiration to all of Kansas, you have done our best and we’re so proud of you,” said Colyer.

A video message from former President George W. Bush was played.

President Bush reflected back on the events that transpired 10 years ago, touching on when he came to speak at the towns high school graduation in 2008.

“When I spoke to Greensburg high school class of 2008 I said that Greensburg, Kansas was back and its best days were ahead. Thank you for proving me right and congratulations on what you achieved over the past decade,” said President Bush.

The ceremony was capped off with a moment of silence at 9:45 p.m.

That was the time the tornado arrived in Greensburg on May 4th, 2007.