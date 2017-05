The first time Maize and Bishop Carroll met this season, it was the Golden Eagles who came out on top 1-0 in the finals of the Titan Classic at the beginning of April.

In tonight’s rematch at Maize High School, the Eagles got some revenge and used a late second-half goal from MaKayla Toth to win 2-1. It was the sixth straight victory for Maize, while just the second loss of the year for Bishop Carroll.