Leg found in Arkansas lake 16 years ago was that of Kansan

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) – Authorities say part of a human leg found in an Arkansas lake in 2001 has been identified as that of a Kansas man who drowned nearly 30 years ago.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports the man was as Steve Peterson. His hometown was not released.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office says the lower portion of a leg was found in the Indian Creek arm of Beaver Lake. Sheriff Shawn Holloway says the remains were placed in the National Missing and Unidentified Persons Database.

Sgt. Hunter Petray reopened the case last year and investigated the possibility that the remains belonged to a drowning victim. Peterson drowned near the park in October 1989, but his body was never recovered.

Relatives of Peterson provided DNA samples leading to the identification.

