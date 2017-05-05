KSN Threat Tracker for Friday, May 5, 2017

5:00 A.M. Temps this morning are quite mild across SC KS. And even to the west it’s not a bad start as all temps are above freezing and even over what snow is left in W KS temps are still relatively mild. We’ll start off in the upper 40s and lower 50s and warm up to the mid 60s by lunchtime. Highs today will top out in the 70s and winds will be much lighter which will make it feel even better! And the forecast just keeps improving over the weekend!! Join us on Kansas Today for a first look at the end of your work week forecast!!

Advertisement