Kansas Supreme Court dismisses southeast casino challenge

By Published: Updated:
Seal of the Kansas Supreme Court. (Courtesy KSNT)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The Kansas Supreme Court has dismissed a challenge to a new state-owned casino in southeast Kansas.

The court on Friday upheld the Lottery Gaming Facility Review Board’s choice of Kansas Crossing’s casino complex near Pittsburg.

RELATED | Supreme Court Decision

Two Wichita entrepreneurs who proposed a larger casino called Castle Rock in Cherokee County objected. They and Cherokee County commissioners filed lawsuits challenging the board’s choice.

A Shawnee County judge dismissed those lawsuits in April 2016 and Castle Rock supporters appealed to the state Supreme Court.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the Supreme Court on Friday dismissed all of Castle Rock’s arguments. The court said evidence indicated Castle Rock was less economically viable than Kansas Crossing’s $70 million complex in Pittsburg.

Kansas Crossing Casino opened March 31.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s