Kansas Supreme Court dismisses southeast casino challenge

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The Kansas Supreme Court has dismissed a challenge to a new state-owned casino in southeast Kansas.

The court on Friday upheld the Lottery Gaming Facility Review Board’s choice of Kansas Crossing’s casino complex near Pittsburg.

RELATED | Supreme Court Decision

Two Wichita entrepreneurs who proposed a larger casino called Castle Rock in Cherokee County objected. They and Cherokee County commissioners filed lawsuits challenging the board’s choice.

A Shawnee County judge dismissed those lawsuits in April 2016 and Castle Rock supporters appealed to the state Supreme Court.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the Supreme Court on Friday dismissed all of Castle Rock’s arguments. The court said evidence indicated Castle Rock was less economically viable than Kansas Crossing’s $70 million complex in Pittsburg.

Kansas Crossing Casino opened March 31.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.