The Kansas Jayhawk trio of Frank Mason, Landen Lucas, and Tyler Self showcased their skills versus Kansas High School All-Stars to a passionate crowd at Wichita East High School.

Lucas noted, “Everywhere we go in Kansas there’s great support. Everywhere we go around the country, there is. It’s really nice to meet the fans and you know and be able to interact with them a little bit.”

Mason is getting ready for the NBA Draft Combine that takes place next week in Chicago.