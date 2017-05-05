Kansans safely dispose of more than 8 tons of medicines

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansans safely disposed of more than eight tons of unused medicines during the National Drug Take-Back Day according to the Kansas Attorney General’s Office.

Officers collected 16,314 pounds of medicines at more than 100 locations throughout the state during last Saturday’s event, according to a report from the federal Drug Enforcement Administration. This was the largest single-day of collection since the semi-annual program began in 2010, far surpassing the 13,894 pounds collected in April 2016.

Unused prescriptions can be turned in year-round at many local law enforcement locations. Kansans should contact their local sheriff’s office or police department for more information.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.