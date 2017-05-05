Kansans safely dispose of more than 8 tons of medicines

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansans safely disposed of more than eight tons of unused medicines during the National Drug Take-Back Day according to the Kansas Attorney General’s Office.

Officers collected 16,314 pounds of medicines at more than 100 locations throughout the state during last Saturday’s event, according to a report from the federal Drug Enforcement Administration. This was the largest single-day of collection since the semi-annual program began in 2010, far surpassing the 13,894 pounds collected in April 2016.

Unused prescriptions can be turned in year-round at many local law enforcement locations. Kansans should contact their local sheriff’s office or police department for more information.

