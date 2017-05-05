K-State police investigating after noose found on campus

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Police at Kansas State University are investigating after a noose was found hanging from a tree on the campus Friday.

Police said it has been removed and they are investigating.

The reason for the noose is not known at this time, but it comes days after someone hung bananas from nooses at American University in Washington. Authorities at the University of Maryland are investigating a noose discovered in a fraternity house last week.

The incident comes on the final day of the spring term at K-State, ahead of next week’s final exams.

Anyone with information should call 785-532-6412 or email police@k-state.edu

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.