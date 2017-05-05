Judge grants joint preliminary hearing for 4 suspects in North Topeka triple murder

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Shawnee County judge on Friday has granted a joint preliminary hearing for four men charged in a triple murder in North Topeka in March.

The four men will appear in one preliminary hearing to determine if one or all four will be tried on the charges following a request by Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay.

Twenty-year-old Luke Davis, 38-year-old Nicole Fisher and 19-year-old Matthew Leavitt were found dead in North Topeka in mid March.

Thirty-four-year-old Joseph Krahn has been charged with three counts of first degree murder for all three deaths.

Nineteen-year-old Shane Mays has been charged with two counts of first degree murder for the deaths of Fisher and Leavitt.

Thirty-three-year-old Brian Flowers and 30-year old Joseph Lowry have both been charged with one count of first degree murder for the death of Leavitt. They are both also charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Attorneys for Flowers, Lowry and Krahn say they would like to see more evidence before arguing for or against a joint hearing.

Mays attorney says a joint preliminary hearing would be unfair because Mays is a victim and unaffiliated with the other three suspects.

A 2006 Red Pontiac G6 investigators were looking for in relation to these murders was found on March 24, in the Kansas River.

A joint preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 11-13.