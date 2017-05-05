Greensburg mayor, friend from US Treasury, enjoy 10-year milestone

GREENSBURG, Kan. (KSNW) – When Dan Wright first met Greensburg mayor Bob Dixson in 2008, it was in a trailer that was serving as Greensburg’s city hall in the months following the deadly EF-5 tornado that decimated much of the town.

In 2008, Wright was working for the US Department of the Treasury under the Bush administration and served on a special committee branching resources and information to cities affected by disaster. Greensburg was paired with the province of Sichuan in China which suffered a deadly earthquake in 2008, where more than 80,000 people were lost. This came around a year after the May 4, 2007 tornado in Greensburg.

“Our program was able to connect Greensburg with the community in western China, and mayor Dixson and his leadership team and I got to go over to China later in 2008 so that was a very powerful experience,” Wright said.

This week, Wright brought his family to Greensburg, passing by the new state-of-the-art city hall while on a bike tour.

“My family came down yesterday to celebrate and really pass the support milestone with the community and with mayor Dixson and his family, and the people of Greensburg,” Wright said.

Mayor Dixson gave walking tours on Friday as part of the extended weekend celebration and remembrance of the 10 year anniversary of the storm.

“Even though the walking tour, the new buildings are impressive, what’s most impressive to me is the spirit of the people, the unity of the people, the way they care for each other, the way they love each other,” Wright said.

The activities continue into this weekend, including a free screening of “Greensburg 10 year documentary” tomorrow at 2p.m. at the Greensburg Twilight theater.