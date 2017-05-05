Garden City police investigating school threat

By Published:

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Garden City Police Department is investigating alleged threats at Garden City High School.

Officials said they were contacted late Thursday evening with information about a potential threat made through social media towards Garden City High School. The investigation is ongoing, and several people are being interviewed.

Garden City High School will hold classes on its regular schedule on Friday with an increased police presence.

Anyone who has specific information related to the threat should contact the Garden City Police Department at 620-276-1300.

